FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Football: Cardinals Battle Refs, Destroy Deacons
Pure elation are the only words that can describe what happened last night. This Louisville team achieved something nobody expected, and did so in convincing fashion with arguably one of the best quarters in Louisville football history. Prior to the legendary third quarter, Louisville’s chances of winning looked less than...
Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest. The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons. Fans reacted to the huge...
Recruiting: Louisville Wants To Flip 4-Star S
On January 1, 2022, four-star safety Cole Martin verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks to play out his collegiate career. The commitment to the Ducks came largely in part to his father, Demetrice Martin, being on the coaching staff there in Eugene, Oregon. According to the National Letter of Intent...
Recruiting: RB Logan Frazier Wants To Be A Card
Running back prospect Logan Frazier’s desire to be a Cardinal runs deeper than football. For Frazier, the University of Louisville is a family affair. Cardinal red runs in his blood. His grandfather attended Louisville but his playing career was devastatingly cut short by a familiar foe. Battling cancer reduced...
Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest | Game 8
The Cardinals hope to extend their win streak when they host the reigning Atlantic Division champions.
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Women's basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by burying one from DEEP. Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team...
Satterfield asking for crowd influence against Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Was Louisville's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last weekend a new start or a false start?. Evidence of which will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN) when the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) take on No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) in a game that could have major implications for their immediate future.
Check it out: UofL women's basketball coach has slide installed at practice gym
Talk about arriving in style. Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz likes to slide his way into practice these days. Like he literally had a slide installed from his office down to the basketball court at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center. Walz tested it out on Thursday and we have...
BOZICH | Hey, Jeff Walz: When will U of L women's basketball win the big one?
Jeff Walz makes certain that University of Louisville women’s basketball program is fun city. He’s added a 40-foot metal slide that drops from the second floor coaching offices onto the court on the women’s side of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent
The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'It's important for police to be present': Final mayoral debate hones in on downtown Louisville safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They've debated more than 30 times in the race for the city's top job, and on Wednesday night, Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) went head to head one last time before the Nov. 8 election. During the WHAS11 mayoral debate hosted...
