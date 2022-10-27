ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football: Cardinals Battle Refs, Destroy Deacons

Pure elation are the only words that can describe what happened last night. This Louisville team achieved something nobody expected, and did so in convincing fashion with arguably one of the best quarters in Louisville football history. Prior to the legendary third quarter, Louisville’s chances of winning looked less than...
FanSided

Recruiting: Louisville Wants To Flip 4-Star S

On January 1, 2022, four-star safety Cole Martin verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks to play out his collegiate career. The commitment to the Ducks came largely in part to his father, Demetrice Martin, being on the coaching staff there in Eugene, Oregon. According to the National Letter of Intent...
FanSided

Recruiting: RB Logan Frazier Wants To Be A Card

Running back prospect Logan Frazier’s desire to be a Cardinal runs deeper than football. For Frazier, the University of Louisville is a family affair. Cardinal red runs in his blood. His grandfather attended Louisville but his playing career was devastatingly cut short by a familiar foe. Battling cancer reduced...
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by burying one from DEEP. Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team...
kentuckytoday.com

Satterfield asking for crowd influence against Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Was Louisville's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last weekend a new start or a false start?. Evidence of which will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN) when the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) take on No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) in a game that could have major implications for their immediate future.
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
uoflcardgame.com

Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent

The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
