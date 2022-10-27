Read full article on original website
Related
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
Sylvseter Stallone Says Split & Reconciliation With Jennifer Flavin Was ‘A Very Tumultuous Time’
Sylvester Stallone revealed that his near split then reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin was “tumultuous” in a new interview. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said to British outlet The Sunday Times in an interview published on Saturday, October 29. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he said of his relationship with the model, 54, with whom he shares three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.
Here's What "The White Lotus" Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now
Dust off those passports, we're going international.
Comments / 0