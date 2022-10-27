Sylvester Stallone revealed that his near split then reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin was “tumultuous” in a new interview. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said to British outlet The Sunday Times in an interview published on Saturday, October 29. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he said of his relationship with the model, 54, with whom he shares three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

