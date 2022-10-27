Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
US Says Russia May Be Helping Iran Put Down Protests
The White House says the Biden administration supports the people of Iran and their right to peaceful protests — and that there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in cracking down on Iranian protesters. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
White House: Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 U.N. climate change summit on November 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade," the White House said Friday. Biden will then be in Cambodia November 12-13 to participate in the...
Voice of America
Blinken: Russia 'Weaponizing Food' by Suspending Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be shipped from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against ships of Russia’s Black...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Voice of America
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Voice of America
Pentagon to Provide $275 Million of Additional Assistance to Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said Russia had completed the mobilization of 300,000 reservists drafted to fight in Ukraine, and that 82,000 of those conscripted already had been sent to the front and another 218,000 were in “combat training.”. The announcement, made during a televised meeting at...
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
China Remains Top Threat in New US National Defense Strategy
Pentagon — China remains the top challenge to U.S. national security interests, while Russia remains an "acute" threat as it continues its brutal war in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's newly released National Defense Strategy. "The [People's Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with both the...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Russia Halts Participation in UN Deal Allowing Ukraine Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it would no longer guarantee the safety of...
Voice of America
Putin Says West Playing 'Dangerous, Bloody Game'
In a foreign policy speech Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of trying to dominate the world, saying the coming decade will be one of the most dangerous since the end of World War II. In a lengthy speech in Moscow during the opening session of Valdai Discussion...
Voice of America
Cypriot Envoy Says Any Maritime Border Dispute With Lebanon 'Easily' Resolved
Beirut — A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday for talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved. "There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily," said Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis, after...
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
United States to Put United Nations Focus on Iran Protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N....
Voice of America
Hundreds of Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Start of Ukraine War
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian journalists who continued to work independently in the country came under significant pressure — so much so that many have been forced to leave. Anush Avetisyan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by David Gogokhia.
Voice of America
UN Following Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Places
The United Nations is using satellites to follow what Russia is doing to Ukraine’s historical buildings and its cultural heritage. The organization said there are more than 200 structures that have been damaged or destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UNOSAT, the satellite agency, and UNESCO, the educational,...
Voice of America
Russian Refugee Exodus Poses Dilemma for Its Neighbors
Washington — The wave of young men fleeing Russia to avoid forced service in the Ukraine war has created a conundrum for the nation’s neighbors, which are torn between a desire to encourage resisters to President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and a fear of admitting Russian agents bent on undermining their societies.
