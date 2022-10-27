NYC’s Stunning David Geffen Hall Opens with All Star Show Including Alicia Keys, “Hamilton,” Sara Bareilles, with Geffen, Barry Diller, Mayor Adams in Attendance

Bethenny Frankel may not be on the Real Housewives of New York any longer but her real estate profile is still booming. The former Bravo star is trying to unload on an NYC loft that only one could dream of living in. She's been trying to sell the property since at least Dec. 2021. The home remains on the market months after her near-decade-long divorce from Jason Hoppy has been finalized. The two wed in 2010, announced their split in 2012, filed for divorce in 2013, and have been in court since then on issues of child custody and money. She's officially legally single and has been awarded primary custody of their daughter and is planning to marry Paul Bernon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO