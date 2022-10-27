Read full article on original website
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
socalthrills.com
Calaca Mamas Cantina Celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Anaheim’s all-new Day of the Dead-inspired eatery, Calaca Mamas Cantina is celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos from October 30th to November 2nd and inviting everyone to join in on the magical celebrations!
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach
From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
KTLA.com
Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day
Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
KTLA.com
Aliso Viejo Halloween display raises money for Marines
An Aliso Viejo family is hosting any ghouls and goblins looking to get into the Halloween spirit, and they’re raising money for troops in the process. On Oak Ridge Circle, the Stanley family is celebrating spooky season and collecting money for the Fighting Fifth Marines at Camp Pendleton. For...
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
newsantaana.com
Elderly man with dementia missing in Garden Grove
The Garden Grove Police announced that Robert Green, a 79-year-old male suffering from dementia, is missing. Green was last seen today at 3:00 AM at the Delta Hotel (12021 Harbor Blvd.), wearing glasses, a blue/white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and long khaki pants. Please share and help to locate him....
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Sunday, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Sunday, but the region will soon be getting some rain and maybe some snow in the mountain communities.
orangecountytribune.com
OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022
Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
QSR magazine
EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide
Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
