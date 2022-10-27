Read full article on original website
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
Arizona grandmother sues after being arrested for serving food to homeless
Bullhead City, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A 78-year-old grandmother is suing Bullhead City after she was arrested earlier this year for serving food at a local park to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.
Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three...
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
Board locks in price for new fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board voted 4-1 to give the go-ahead for construction of Fire Station 7 in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The approval at this week's board meeting set a guaranteed maximum price "not to exceed" about $5.966 million under a contract with Willmeng Construction and a total project cost of about $6.32 million that includes $356,000 in district-provided fees, furnishings and improvements.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman. According to authorities, Vicki Ann Salvatore, 64, of Kingman, was reported missing after her landlord initiated a welfare check. He reported finding her home unsecured and said he last made contact with Salvatore...
Collision leaves three dead, one critical
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bullhead City. Officers responded to the crash on the Bullhead Parkway at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. “Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling...
Kingman, Southwest U.S. dazzled by SpaceX Launch￼
KINGMAN – Lucky sky watchers were treated to a rare sight Thursday evening. According the SpaceX website, at 6:14 Pacific Standard Time, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the eighth launch and...
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
Aquarius, Edgewater win dozens of "Best" awards
LAUGLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort once again took home a variety of “Best of Laughlin 2022” awards from Laughlin Buzz. “We are thrilled to see both Aquarius and Edgewater win multiple well-deserved awards this year,” said Jeremy Jenson, senior vice president and general manager of the resorts. “The endless dedication from our team at each property does not go unnoticed, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
