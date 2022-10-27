COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.20 billion, making it the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The winning numbers from Wednesday are 02, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball is 23 and the Power Play is 2X. The cash option for Wednesday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or […]

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO