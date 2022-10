A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Shakespeare and Eliot to ‘Rocky Horror’. SomerStreets: Monster Mash from 2 to 6 p.m. on Somerville Avenue from Union Square to Park Street. Free. A fun, themed take on the international Open Streets concept, which closes busy city streets to vehicles and opens them up for cycling, walking, dancing, running and other activities. Activities include dancing to live music, a costumed parade led by the School of Honk, street performers doing magic and acrobatics, pumpkin carving, games and more. Information is here.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO