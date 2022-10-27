ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested in connection to Ivanhoe shooting near elementary school

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two accused gang members have been arrested after deputies say they exchanged gunfire near an elementary school in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School on Tuesday for reports of a shooting in front of the school. They say two drivers were shooting at each other from inside their cars.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man sentenced for killing Tracy woman in 2015

A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
TRACY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

