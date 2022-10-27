Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
One person dead following Halloween party shooting in Fresno County
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire, killing a person.
thesungazette.com
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
Fresno DA charges Manuel Bracker with attempted murder in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing
The Fresno County's District Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Manuel Bracker with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno.
KMPH.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A person was arrested following a deputy-involved shooting in Ivanhoe. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near Ave 330 and Road 156 due to a domestic disturbance call on Friday afternoon. When deputies arrived, 24-year-old Joey See shot at a woman...
Suspect identified in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing
The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.
KMPH.com
2 arrested in connection to Ivanhoe shooting near elementary school
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two accused gang members have been arrested after deputies say they exchanged gunfire near an elementary school in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School on Tuesday for reports of a shooting in front of the school. They say two drivers were shooting at each other from inside their cars.
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Man arrested for shooting threat against Merced middle school, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot students at a middle school, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officials said a school resource officer at Rivera Middle School received a report of threats that had been made against the students. Investigators said that 42-year-old Alex Arnold Trujillo […]
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
KMPH.com
Man sentenced for killing Tracy woman in 2015
A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
Merced police find man suffering from gunshot wound to face
Police responded to 12th street near E street just after midnight Saturday morning and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
IDENTIFIED: Women killed in crash with semi-truck in Firebaugh
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two women who were killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Firebaugh on Monday. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Fatimah Rambo of Tracy and 64-year-old Leslie Boston of Hayward died in a crash near Russell and Shields avenues. Around 4:35 p.m., […]
IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
