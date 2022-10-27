ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president

PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”

