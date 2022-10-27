Read full article on original website
Related
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
Christina Hendricks Shares Snaps From 'Fairytale' Trip to Scotland
Christina Hendricks is having the time of her life in the United Kingdom. The Good Girls star has been very busy during her visit to Scotland and has made sure to travel around the country in only the most exquisite way possible. Hendricks shared a series of photos from her trip on Instagram and basically took fans along with her on a beautiful train ride through the country.
Here's What "The White Lotus" Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now
Dust off those passports, we're going international.
Comments / 0