Chicago, IL

Tavern on Rush closes in Gold Coast, holding its last dinner service after 25 years

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

After a quarter of a century it's last call at Tavern on Rush.

The iconic restaurant closes its doors for good on October 26.

Longtime customers packed the house for the final dinner service and to raise one last glass in celebration.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Wednesday "Honorary Tavern on Rush Day" in Chicago.

The owners announced in August that the restaurant would close its doors permanently on January 1, 2023. They emphasized the decision was made "strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord."

But in a message to employees also posted to their website Thursday, owner Phil Stefani said they originally "had a verbal agreement to extend our management contract beyond its October 31 expiration date" to allow them to continue to serve customers through December 31 "and end the Tavern on Rush era fittingly at the end of the year."

The building's owners plan to open a new restaurant in its place.

