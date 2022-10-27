Taylor Swift is continuing her drip-feed of ancillary ‘Midnights’ content, sharing instrumental versions of the tracks ‘Question…?’ and ‘Bejeweled’. The songs are currently available as digital downloads on Swift’s webstore. They’re sold separately, however, at the time of writing, they’re the only two being listed in this format – it’s uncertain if other songs on ‘Midnights’ will receive similar releases down the line. Also, in keeping with the album cycle’s theme of time being limited, these singles are only being sold until 12am ET (5am BST).

