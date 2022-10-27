ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
NME

Nick Cave confirms plans to write a new album

Nick Cave has confirmed that he plans to begin writing a new album at the end of this year. After a busy summer of festival dates and the release of his new book Faith, Hope and Carnage, Cave and his frequent collaborator Warren Ellis will head home to Australia next month for a headline tour, which wraps up on December 17 in Sydney.
NME

MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Colde team up for new single ‘Photosynthesis’

MAMAMOO’s Wheein will release a collaborative track with singer-songwriter Colde next month. In a teaser released earlier today (October 28), Dingo Music announced that the two acts have teamed up on a collaborative track titled ‘Photosynthesis’. The track is slated for release on November 11, 6pm KST, and will be accompanied by a live performance of the track to be streamed on the Dingo Live platform.
NME

Listen to Iggy Pop’s raw new song ‘Frenzy’

Iggy Pop has returned today (October 28) with a new single – listen to the raw, energetic ‘Frenzy’ below. The new track is released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt, who was behind the desk for ‘Frenzy’. It features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
NME

Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’

Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
NME

Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford

A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford. Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.
NME

Taylor Swift shares instrumental versions of ‘Bejeweled’ and ‘Question…?’

Taylor Swift is continuing her drip-feed of ancillary ‘Midnights’ content, sharing instrumental versions of the tracks ‘Question…?’ and ‘Bejeweled’. The songs are currently available as digital downloads on Swift’s webstore. They’re sold separately, however, at the time of writing, they’re the only two being listed in this format – it’s uncertain if other songs on ‘Midnights’ will receive similar releases down the line. Also, in keeping with the album cycle’s theme of time being limited, these singles are only being sold until 12am ET (5am BST).
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite

In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
NME

Red Velvet comeback confirmed, new music arriving in November

Red Velvet will stage a comeback and release new music later this year. Earlier today (October 28), South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Red Velvet are preparing to release a new album in November. SM Entertainment later responded to the report by confirming that the group are gearing up to release new music by the end of November, as translated by Soompi.
NME

Måneskin debut new song ‘Kool Kids’ at show in Mexico City

Måneskin have debuted a new track during their ongoing world tour, treating audiences at a recent show in Mexico City to their first-ever performance of ‘Kool Kids’. The unreleased track was the first song the band played played during their performance at Pepsi Center on Wednesday (October 26). Elsewhere, the set drew heavily from 2021 album ‘Teatro d’ira, Vol. I’, plus a slew of recent singles. Watch the performance of ‘Kool Kids’ below:
NME

Megan Thee Stallion announces free show at intimate Los Angeles venue

Megan Thee Stallion has shared details of a free gig at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The rapper will perform at the intimate venue on November 11 as part of the Apple Music Live series. Fans aged 16 and older in the LA area can register for free tickets here on a first come, first serve basis for a chance to see Megan perform.
NME

Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.
NME

grentperez covers ‘Teacher’s Pet’ from ‘School of Rock’ for triple j’s Like a Version

Grentperez has made his debut appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment, performing a rendition of the song ‘Teacher’s Pet’ from School of Rock. The Sydney singer-songwriter’s rendition brings a considerably more chill, blissed-out energy to the original version. grentperez assumes the lead vocal role originally delivered by Jack Black in the 2003 film, joined by a backing band that included a drummer, keyboardist, bassist and mini brass band.

