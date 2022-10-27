Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Gregg Popovich Calls Timeout to Honor DeMar DeRozan 20,000 Points
Popovich, Spurs pull class move to honor DeRozan milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was perfect that it came on a midrange jumper. And it was perfect that it happened in San Antonio. On Friday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history...
Klay Thompson Ruled Out as Warriors Take on Pistons
The Golden State Warriors are off and running, meaning they’ll have to create downtime to get their aging players enough rest throughout an 82-game season. They are using Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons for that reason, sitting Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Donte DiVencenzo. As noted by...
10 Observations: Bulls' Comeback Falls Short Vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls nearly completed the improbable Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center. Falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Bulls pulled ahead by as many...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday. His team and team-owner owner Joe Tsai issued statements Friday condemning his actions. After Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday, his team and team-owner Joe Tsai...
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Zach LaVine (injury management) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. LaVine has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Spurs on Friday. Alex Caruso and Coby White could see more minutes with LaVine sidelined on Friday.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
LaVine questionable vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is questionable for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night game at the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced via its injury report Thursday afternoon. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee,...
This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White
Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
On this day: Stevens, Olynyk, Pressey, Johnson, Langford debut; Rondo 24 asts
On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Celtics head coach and current Boston President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game in that role after being hired away from the Butler Bulldogs earlier in the year to head to the Celtics to accept his first NBA job.
Robert Quinn Trade Could Give ‘Relentless' Kingsley Jonathan Opportunity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0