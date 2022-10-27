ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
NESN

Klay Thompson Ruled Out as Warriors Take on Pistons

The Golden State Warriors are off and running, meaning they’ll have to create downtime to get their aging players enough rest throughout an 82-game season. They are using Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons for that reason, sitting Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Donte DiVencenzo. As noted by...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star

Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle

Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Zach LaVine (injury management) out on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. LaVine has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Spurs on Friday. Alex Caruso and Coby White could see more minutes with LaVine sidelined on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White

Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
