Sporting News
What channel is Broncos vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
The third and final game of the 2022 NFL London series comes in Week 8 with the Broncos and Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium. Denver and Jacksonville enter Sunday's matchup with identical 2-5 records and each team is on a four-game skid after solid starts to the year. With both teams currently down on their luck, something's got to give on Sunday.
Sporting News
What channel is Packers vs. Bills on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 8
The Packers are in the middle of a brutal skid. They've dropped three straight games, been trolled by opponents donning cheeseheads twice, and they only seem to be trending downward heading into "Sunday Night Football." Their life doesn't get any easier. The Packers are heading to Buffalo to take on...
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Sporting News
Who is Malik Willis? College stats, 40 time and more to know about Titans QB ahead of first NFL start
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, the Titans will be starting a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill. Malik Willis is set to replace Tannehill in Week 8 against the Texans. Tannehill will not be active as he deals with an injury and an illness that will keep him out of action.
Lions to honor Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with statue
The Detroit Lions will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field prior to
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 8: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The NFL is back in action with Week 8, and it features another trip overseas. The Ravens and Buccaneers kick off the games this week, as the two teams meet on Thursday down in Florida. Baltimore is 4-3 and coming off a bye in Week 7, while everything has gone south in Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost to the last-place Panthers last week, dropping their record to 3-4.
Sporting News
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
Josh Allen hurdle compilation: Every time Bills QB has posterized NFL defenders with signature move
Josh Allen has plenty of footage for his career highlight reel, but a play he made in the Bills' Week 6 win over the Chiefs is among his best. The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 24-20 win over the Chiefs. Allen helped the Bills mount a go-ahead touchdown drive with a stellar performance both on the ground and through the air.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers single-game tournaments
In the last game of the Week 8 Sunday NFL slate, the 5-1 Buffalo Bills look to add to their lead in the AFC East standings, welcoming in the reeling 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Bills enter this cross-conference battle as 11-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47 total points. This primetime matchup features numerous big-named players on both sides of the field, making it enjoyable for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together to cap off their weekend.
Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn't born in Houston, but he sure loves it now
Sporting News
What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers? Three key factors in QB having a down year in 2022
The Packers were a popular pick to get to — and win — Super Bowl 57, largely on the back of their back-to-back NFL MVP. As the saying goes, the football gods laugh at your best-laid plans, and plenty of wrenches have been thrown into the Packers' machine this year. With the team at 3-4 and facing a crucial point in their season beginning Sunday, pointing at any one area of the team isn't the answer.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
In addition to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, who are "questionable" ahead of the late-afternoon games, stud WRs Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's early-afternoon action. Before you lock in your lineup for Week 8, it's crucial to check the injury updates of these must-start wide receivers.
Sporting News
Justin Verlander contract breakdown: How much does Astros ace make in 2022 salary?
The Astros are back in the World Series, thanks in no small part to a rejuvenated ace who was among the best pitchers in baseball this year. After being sidelined for most of 2020 and and all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, Justin Verlander is poised to win his third Cy Young award. He finished the 2022 season with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA and 220 ERA+, and an American League-best 18 wins. This is the first time in his career that the 39-year-old Verlander has posted a sub-2.00 ERA, and he looked as good as he ever has in his career.
Sporting News
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Ravens come alive in second half to send Tom Brady, Bucs to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on their home turf. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first half, Tampa's offense regressed...
