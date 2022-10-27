Another Bears Offensive Line Change Possible

Bears Injury Report: The Bears already were hurting on the offensive line and now they have another injury there.

The Bears already are assured of starting their fifth different offensive line on Sunday, and it's possible it will be nothing like any of the other ones they've used.

That's because it could have Riley Reiff or Alex Leatherwood making their Bears starting debuts.

The Bears listed right tackle Larry Borom on their injury report after Wednesday's walk-through because of a concussion.

If Borom is unable to get through the NFL's concussion protocol before Sunday's game, then either Leatherwood or Reiff would be a choice to start.

Reiff has been with the team since the start of training camp but had been working mostly at left tackle. However, he has worked at right tackle some, as well.

Leatherwood is a right tackle and is currently being evaluated for elevation to the 53-man roster after he was placed on the non-football illness list after the first game.

The Bears didn't get Leatherwood on waivers until after training camp so it could be Reiff is a better option because he would know the offense better.

Borom played the entire game against New England and the Bears haven't had an actual practice since then, so it's possible he got through the game with the concussion undetected.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus did not address the concussion after Monday night's game, on Tuesday when he met with the media, or when he talked about injuries prior to Wednesday's walk-through.

The Bears already knew they'd have a different starting offensive line than any other game because Sam Mustipher was to line up as center after Lucas Patrick started the last game there.

The only other Bears player on the injury report is Patrick, who is going on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury 10 plays into Monday's game.

Dallas had three players who did not practice. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has a knee injury and was kept out. Also out was starting safety Malik Hooker (hamstring). The other was wide receiver Noah Brown (foot).

Linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and tackle Terence Steele (neck) were limited.

