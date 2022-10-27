ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0yTS_0ioCwNIS00

DENVER (AP) — A LeBron James-led team doesn’t begin 0-4 often. Not since his rookie season has one of his teams stumbled out of the starting gate quite like this.

“It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together,” James explained. “We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.

The Lakers remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.

“We’re four games and it sucks to lose, but we have 78 games left,” new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “It’s plenty of time for us to right the ship. And it starts now.”

Trailing by two moments into the second half, the Nuggets went on a 29-9 to grab control. The Lakers worked their way back and cut it to single digits in the fourth, but Murray hit a 3-pointer — his only one in seven attempts — for some breathing room.

Anthony Davis, dealing with lower back tightness, had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles. LeBron James had 19 points to run his double-digit streak to 1,100 games. Russell Westbrook was held out to rest a sore left hamstring.

Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double. But it was the 31 points that caught Bruce Brown by surprise. He had no idea the back-to-back MVP erupted for that many.

“It was a quiet 31,” cracked Brown, who finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. “Nobody can guard him.”

For his big night, Jokic looks no further than James, who motivated him to keep laser focused.

“LeBron is the best player on the planet,” Jokic said. “I like to compete with the best.”

Struggling with his long-range jumper, Murray found his touch in close and finished with 13 points. He showed flashes of his explosiveness as he works his way back from a knee injury. He also received an early pep talk from coach Michael Malone.

“I just walked over to him in the huddle, gave him a big hug and said, ‘Hey, man, big picture. I believe in you. I love you. I know who you are, and I know where you’re going to be at some point,’” Malone said.

Late in the third quarter, the Nuggets saw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turn his left ankle on a layup and leave for the locker room. He had 13 points.

It’s been a tough start for Lakers, who entered the game as the worst-shooting squad in the NBA. They shot 44.4% from the field against Denver.

It’s also been a tough beginning for Ham, the player-turned-coach who was brought on board over the summer after serving as an assistant in Milwaukee. Ham picked up a technical in the fourth quarter for arguing a call.

“Not really about any other team right now, scouts or schemes — just going out there and doing it for 48 minutes to get a win,” Davis said. “Whatever we’ve got to do. That’s the first step. We can build on that.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Ham said the team will take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s hamstring. ... Lonnie Walker IV had 15 points. ... James started 0-5 with Cleveland in 2003-04.

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. was out with what the team called “lumbar spine injury management.” ... Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was in the crowd. He’s recovering from knee surgery.

Lakers: At Minnesota on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host Utah on Friday night.

___

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star

Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy