Get ready for the return of Christmas lights! The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights will be up and running again in late November!. If checking out awesome holiday light displays is one of your Christmas traditions, then you need to check out "Southeast Iowa's largest drive-thru holiday light park" this year. The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights is located at the Midwest Old Threshers Campground and features more than 100 light displays along a 1.6 mile route. It's been a popular holiday attraction since it started back in 2013!

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO