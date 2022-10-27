Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Igloo Season is Coming Soon to Cedar Rapids Restaurants
Dining on a patio during an Iowa winter isn't usually an ideal situation... unless you've got your very own igloo!. Earlier this week, LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids announced the return of their heated patio igloos. Their igloo season will officially kick off Friday, November 11th and run through March 7th of 2023.
A Huge Eastern Iowa Holiday Light Display Will Kick Off in November
Get ready for the return of Christmas lights! The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights will be up and running again in late November!. If checking out awesome holiday light displays is one of your Christmas traditions, then you need to check out "Southeast Iowa's largest drive-thru holiday light park" this year. The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights is located at the Midwest Old Threshers Campground and features more than 100 light displays along a 1.6 mile route. It's been a popular holiday attraction since it started back in 2013!
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
