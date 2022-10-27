Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
WMU senior leaders, staff at odds over troubling 2022 employee survey results
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Senior leadership and employees are at odds over the future of Western Michigan University. The university plans to do more listening to its faculty and staff. The results of WMU’s 2022 Employee Engagement Survey were released in October, after a period of data collection beginning in February...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion placed under new leadership
As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) has been placed under new leadership by Interim President Juan Oliveraz. “I have appointed Dave Selmon as the Interim Director of the ODEI,” Oliveraz said. “Dave will be providing leadership to this office as well as maintaining his position as Dean of Strategic Outreach.”
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
thecollegiatelive.com
Fall Open House this Weekend at GRCC
Grand Rapids Community College is hosting the Fall Open House on the Main Campus this Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ford Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, GRCC will be leading tours around the campus throughout the day as well as offering informational presentations. While pre-registration is...
Museum Tour: Byron Center Historical Museum in Byron Township
Started in the old Byron Center town hall, the Byron Center Historical Museum has captivated visitors with tales of the area's history for more than 47 years.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
wtvbam.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28
Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
New grading system in Kalamazoo schools prioritizes ‘assessments,’ equity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools new ‘Power School’ grading system has been a success so far, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said. The new system was enacted in grades K-12 this year and allows parents real time access to grades and follows a standard weighting system to create consistency across classes.
statechampsnetwork.com
20 YEARS OF STATE CHAMPS! 20 STATE CHAMPIONS SERIES: 2008 EAST GRAND RAPIDS PIONEERS
East Grand Rapids — The Show lasted two years, thrilled the masses of the MHSAA and rightfully ended with a championship. In 2008, East Grand Rapids senior tailback Joe “The Show” Glendening finished off a marvelous two-season run in the EGR backfield by leading his Pioneers to a Division 3 state crown, rushing for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in his team’s 43-24 win over Inkster in the state finals. It was another in a long line of magnificent efforts toting the rock. The year before, the electric Glendening sliced and diced his way to 179 yards and 4 scores, including the game-winner in a 46-39 5 overtime victory in the Division 2007 Division state championship game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
Oct. 28, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive to Ford Field starts here. High school football district semifinals were Friday night. The Football Frenzy team worked to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team): East Lansing beat Battle Creek Central (Division 2, Region 1, District 2): 24-0 Belding beat Tri County (Division 5, […]
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
‘We’re tired of saying names’: Protesters rally in support of Patrick Lyoya
The rally took place outside of the 61st District Courthouse where former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary hearing was happening.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
