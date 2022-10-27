ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion placed under new leadership

As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) has been placed under new leadership by Interim President Juan Oliveraz. “I have appointed Dave Selmon as the Interim Director of the ODEI,” Oliveraz said. “Dave will be providing leadership to this office as well as maintaining his position as Dean of Strategic Outreach.”
thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Fall Open House this Weekend at GRCC

Grand Rapids Community College is hosting the Fall Open House on the Main Campus this Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ford Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, GRCC will be leading tours around the campus throughout the day as well as offering informational presentations. While pre-registration is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28

Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
MUSKEGON, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

20 YEARS OF STATE CHAMPS! 20 STATE CHAMPIONS SERIES: 2008 EAST GRAND RAPIDS PIONEERS

East Grand Rapids — The Show lasted two years, thrilled the masses of the MHSAA and rightfully ended with a championship. In 2008, East Grand Rapids senior tailback Joe “The Show” Glendening finished off a marvelous two-season run in the EGR backfield by leading his Pioneers to a Division 3 state crown, rushing for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in his team’s 43-24 win over Inkster in the state finals. It was another in a long line of magnificent efforts toting the rock. The year before, the electric Glendening sliced and diced his way to 179 yards and 4 scores, including the game-winner in a 46-39 5 overtime victory in the Division 2007 Division state championship game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Oct. 28, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive to Ford Field starts here. High school football district semifinals were Friday night. The Football Frenzy team worked to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team): East Lansing beat Battle Creek Central (Division 2, Region 1, District 2): 24-0 Belding beat Tri County (Division 5, […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
KALAMAZOO, MI

