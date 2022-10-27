ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
News To Know: homicide investigation, county attorney allegations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. This is a developing story. If you would like to read more about it, click here.
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
