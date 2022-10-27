Read full article on original website
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
News To Know: homicide investigation, county attorney allegations
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. This is a developing story. If you would like to read more about it, click here.
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — The deaths of eight people — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, with both adults considered suspects, authorities said Friday. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13,...
Man escapes Tulsa police custody, drowns in pond
Police told 2 News they responded to an intrusion alarm and the person jumped into a nearby pond. He didn't come back up out of the water.
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Outside Nightclub
A Tulsa man who committed a shooting outside of a nightclub in August 2021 was sentenced Thursday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 22-year-old Jaden Perez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. This sentence will run consecutive to...
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
