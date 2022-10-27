Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Passiflora: a Baja-Mediterranean delight
Coming into fourth year, I made a list of things I wanted to do before graduating from the University. Arguably, the most important component of that list was the subsection that included a checklist of restaurants I had to try before leaving Charlottesville. I’ve been slowly checking restaurants off my list, but high up on that list that I had yet to try was Passiflora, located at 422 E. Main Street on the Downtown Mall.
First-Year Council president and vice president hope to build community
First-Year Council elections named first-year College students Keoni Vega and Annie Zhao as President and Vice President of the class, respectively. The duo’s goals include creating a sense of class community, bridging the gap between students and administration and leaving a lasting legacy on the University. With results announced...
The Virginia Film Festival is back Charlottesville, and it’s bigger than ever
After two years of limitations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Film Festival is once again returning to Charlottesville to celebrate its 35th anniversary and provide local movie-goers a glimpse into what is currently happening in the world of cinema. Running from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, the program will feature over 100 screenings — ranging from international films to documentaries to movies garnering award buzz — as well as a stellar roster of speakers.
