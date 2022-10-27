Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports scoreboard
Center Hill 0, Starkville 0 (draw) Northwest 3, Pearl River 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22) SPORTS ETC.: Northpoint Christian School will open the TSSAA Division II-AA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, hosting Davidson Academy of Nashville at Trojan Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Davidson Academy defeated Northpoint in Southaven 49-20 earlier in the regular season.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Patriots keep playoff hopes alive
Photo: Players gather at midfield after Friday’s 28-14 Lewisburg victory over Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Lewisburg 28, Olive Branch 14: The Patriots kept their 6A playoff hopes alive with Friday’s victory over the Conquistadors at Olive Branch. Quarterback Gunnar Gilmore ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Patriots to a 5-4 overall record and 3-3 in Region 1-6A.
WLBT
JSU football receives championship rings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
localmemphis.com
Joakim Dodson, son of former Memphis Tigers star Damien Dodson, shines at WR for Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Collierville's most dynamic offensive weapons is wide receiver Joakim Dodson. "Exceptional athlete, brings a whole bunch to this football team," head coach Joe Rocconi said. "I think no doubt he's a Power 5 level talent. Dodson is only a sophomore, and he already offers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
thelocalvoice.net
Sustainability Research by University of Mississippi Professor, Former Student Earns Notice
Dissertation results on tiny house living published in Journal of Business Ethics. The rising cost of housing across north Mississippi, and around Oxford in particular, led a former University of Mississippi graduate student to seek out options, including building a so-called tiny house. The results shaped Derek Ezell‘s academic journey...
Money from sports bets could mean new high school in Tunica County
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — You can expect a lot of money moving on bets this weekend with the World Series, college football, NFL and more. Tunica County is looking to use money from sports betting at its casinos to help with education and retain its population. The Tunica County...
thelocalvoice.net
Upcoming Speaker Series at the University of Mississippi Spotlights Leadership
Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson, and Carl...
theadvocate.com
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s
An iconic Mississippi restaurant changing ownership after 37 years of serving up good food and good times in Jackson. Malcolm White is pleased to announce new ownership for his beloved establishment, Hal & Mal’s. This transition is an investment in the preservation of the Hal & Mal’s legacy. Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the Jackson staple beginning November 1, 2022, with continued involvement and dedication from Malcolm.
A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
tri-statedefender.com
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
WTOK-TV
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
