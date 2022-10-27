Read full article on original website
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Off-Grounds housing process serves as source of stress, students say
As students at the University make their plans for housing for the 2023-24 school year, many are frustrated with the process of securing off-Grounds housing. Only first-year students are required to live on Grounds. Those who choose to live on Grounds for their second year may stay on Grounds for the remainder of their time at the University, and upperclassmen students have first priority when reapplying for the same area where they currently live. For those who wish to change their housing area, however, preferred locations are not guaranteed to be available.
UV Cavalier Daily
Sparking curiosity and passion through mentorship
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, University students involved in College Mentors for Kids’ University of Virginia Chapter meet with young students from local Clark Elementary School and Mary C. Greer Elementary School. During these meetings, mentors engage with elementary students through bonding activities to stimulate their curiosity and ignite their passions.
Comments / 0