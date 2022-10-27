Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse places 2nd, 6th at ACC Championships
Syracuse places 2nd, 6th at ACC Championships

Syracuse men's cross country finished second out of 15 at the ACC Championship. In this year's loaded field, seven of the competing teams were ranked, and six ranked among the top-17 schools in the nation.
Daily Orange
No. 16 Syracuse’s rush defense allows 246 yards in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame
No. 16 Syracuse's rush defense allows 246 yards in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had his first pass attempt of the fourth quarter tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Notre Dame's Marist Liufau. Del Rio-Wilson had already picked up a first down using his legs and got the Orange to within one possession in the third quarter. But now, the Fighting Irish had the chance to put the game out of reach.
Daily Orange
Syracuse dominates RIT in 4-1 win to sweep weekend series
Syracuse dominates RIT in 4-1 win to sweep weekend series

After Tatum White beat Ella Fesette on a faceoff in the first period, Syracuse looked to continue applying pressure on RIT's defense. The Orange already attempted eleven shots but had yet to get on the scoreboard.
Daily Orange
Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season
Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season

Syracuse defender Kate Murphy raised her arm and wiped in a corner kick from the right side of the field to the back post in the fourth minute. As the ball was in the air, Erin Flurey came crashing to the floor after being entangled with NC State defender Jenna Butler.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame: Del Rio-Wilson comes in for Shrader, bad rush defense
Observations from SU's 41-24 loss to Notre Dame: Del Rio-Wilson comes in for Shrader, bad rush defense

Syracuse played in its first game following a defeat to No. 5 Clemson last week. The Orange blew an 11-point halftime lead against the Tigers and failed to score any points in the second half.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 1-1 tie against NC State’s marks 1st winning season in a decade
Syracuse's 1-1 tie against NC State's marks 1st winning season in a decade

Forward Blue Ellis was in control of the ball at the top of the goal box with a pair of defenders following. With her back to the net, she faked to her right and spun around to create a clear line of sight between her and NC State goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta.
Daily Orange
Jeorgio Kocevski scores Syracuse’s only goal in return from 2-game suspension
Jeorgio Kocevski scores Syracuse's only goal in return from 2-game suspension

Jeorgio Kocevski has his spot. On penalty shots, he aims for the bottom left. Against then-No. 4 Wake Forest, Kocevski scored Syracuse's first goal of its upset win with a penalty kick that went past the Demon Deacons' keeper. Three weeks later against a below-.500 Boston College, Kocevski used his preferred spot to tie the match.
Daily Orange
Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win
Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win

After Lindsay Maloney received a high-stick penalty with 10:21 remaining in the third period, the Orange earned their third power play of the night. Syracuse marched down the ice and looked as if they were going to have an opportunity to at least get a shot on goal, but RIT's backline stopped them, a common theme of the night.
Daily Orange
Lauren Bellefontaine’s early goal enough in Syracuse’s 1-0 win over RIT
Lauren Bellefontaine's early goal enough in Syracuse's 1-0 win over RIT

Lauren Bellfontaine crouched down, staring straight into Hana Solinger's eyes, preparing for a faceoff inside the RIT zone. Bellefontaine's stick was the first to the puck, flicking the puck toward the middle, where Terryn Mozes found a pocket of space.
