To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had his first pass attempt of the fourth quarter tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau. Del Rio-Wilson had already picked up a first down using his legs and got the Orange to within one possession in the third quarter. But now, the Fighting Irish had the chance to put the game out of reach.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO