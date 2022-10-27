ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Lexington upsets Ontario for first district title since 2010

LEXINGTON — It was a victory more than a decade in the making. Lexington’s Josalynn Patterson scored off a Makenna Arnholt assist in the second overtime as third-seeded Lady Lex stunned top-seeded Ontario 2-1 in the Division II district championship match Saturday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington...
LEXINGTON, OH
Birthday Bash: Mansfield Sr. blanks Ontario to begin playoffs

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley turned 47 Friday and the Tygers threw him a party he won’t soon forget. Fifth-seeded Senior High forced five turnovers and thundered to a 38-0 win over No. 12 Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win

New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union

Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Southern Local races in front to lap South Central

Southern Local was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 65-21 victory over South Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Southern Local opened with a 30-8 advantage over South Central through the first quarter.
GREENWICH, OH
Columbus Bishop Ready unloads on Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus Bishop Ready's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-12 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. Columbus Bishop Ready roared in front of Columbus Marion-Franklin 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Defensive dominance: Maria Stein Marion Local stymies Anna

Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 45-0 shutout of Anna in an Ohio high school football matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Anna after the first quarter.
ANNA, OH
Upper Arlington triggers avalanche over Reynoldsburg

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Upper Arlington put away Reynoldsburg 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Reynoldsburg after the first quarter.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Danville rolls like thunder over Windham

Danville delivered all the smoke to disorient Windham and flew away with a 41-18 win in Ohio high school football on October 28. Danville breathed fire in front of Windham 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
WINDHAM, OH
Eastwood mollywopps Fredericktown

It would have taken a herculean effort for Fredericktown to claim this one, and Eastwood wouldn't allow that in a 49-7 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Eastwood moved in front of Fredericktown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Dublin Scioto comes up short in matchup with Uniontown Lake

Uniontown Lake turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 33-17 win over Dublin Scioto at Uniontown Lake High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.
DUBLIN, OH

