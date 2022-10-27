Read full article on original website
Lexington upsets Ontario for first district title since 2010
LEXINGTON — It was a victory more than a decade in the making. Lexington’s Josalynn Patterson scored off a Makenna Arnholt assist in the second overtime as third-seeded Lady Lex stunned top-seeded Ontario 2-1 in the Division II district championship match Saturday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington...
Birthday Bash: Mansfield Sr. blanks Ontario to begin playoffs
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley turned 47 Friday and the Tygers threw him a party he won’t soon forget. Fifth-seeded Senior High forced five turnovers and thundered to a 38-0 win over No. 12 Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.
No mercy: Pickerington Central shuts down Grove City Central Crossing in defensive masterpiece
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Pickerington Central proved that in blanking Grove City Central Crossing 42-0 at Pickerington high school Central on October 28 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 21-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.
Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
Pickerington North edges Groveport Madison in tough test
Pickerington North survived Groveport Madison in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel on October 28 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 10-7 lead over Groveport Madison.
New Albany takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Westerville North
New Albany tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 49-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. The first quarter gave New Albany a 21-0 lead over Westerville North.
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win
New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union
Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Take a seat: Delphos St. John's owns Arlington in huge victory
Delphos St. John's dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-24 win over Arlington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Delphos St. John's and Arlington fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
North Canton Hoover shoots past Pataskala Licking Heights with early burst
North Canton Hoover scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 38-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on October 28. The first quarter gave North Canton Hoover a 14-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Southern Local races in front to lap South Central
Southern Local was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 65-21 victory over South Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Southern Local opened with a 30-8 advantage over South Central through the first quarter.
West Lafayette Ridgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Burton Berkshire
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when West Lafayette Ridgewood stopped Burton Berkshire to the tune of a 21-0 shutout during this Ohio football game. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Columbus Bishop Ready unloads on Columbus Marion-Franklin
Columbus Bishop Ready's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-12 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. Columbus Bishop Ready roared in front of Columbus Marion-Franklin 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
Defensive dominance: Maria Stein Marion Local stymies Anna
Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 45-0 shutout of Anna in an Ohio high school football matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Anna after the first quarter.
Upper Arlington triggers avalanche over Reynoldsburg
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Upper Arlington put away Reynoldsburg 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Reynoldsburg after the first quarter.
Colonel Crawford pounding of Margaretta sets up rematch with Carey
NORTH ROBINSON -- Colonel Crawford will get a much-anticipated rematch with Carey next week after taking care of business on Friday night. The 8th-seeded Eagles ripped No. 9 Margaretta 49-14 in a convincing Division VI, Region 22 playoff opener.
Danville rolls like thunder over Windham
Danville delivered all the smoke to disorient Windham and flew away with a 41-18 win in Ohio high school football on October 28. Danville breathed fire in front of Windham 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
Eastwood mollywopps Fredericktown
It would have taken a herculean effort for Fredericktown to claim this one, and Eastwood wouldn't allow that in a 49-7 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Eastwood moved in front of Fredericktown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Dublin Scioto comes up short in matchup with Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Lake turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 33-17 win over Dublin Scioto at Uniontown Lake High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.
