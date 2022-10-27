Kim Kardashian Mocked Pete Davidson For Wearing Hoodies To Red Carpets And Called Him A “Diva” For Having A Stylist At Their First Formal Event As A Couple

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO