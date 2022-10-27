Kim Kardashian Mocked Pete Davidson For Wearing Hoodies To Red Carpets And Called Him A “Diva” For Having A Stylist At Their First Formal Event As A Couple

Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Elle
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Still ‘in Touch’ Amid Fan Theories They’re Dating Again
Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic end in August didn’t mark the end of their talking period. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two exes are in regular contact. “Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” the source said. “It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact.”
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’
Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to...
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?
Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being ‘Such a Diva’ Ahead of Split, Addressed His Decision Not to Appear on Her Show
Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”
Scott Disick Appears on Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ After Kourtney Kardashian Said She Had ‘No Idea’ About His Role
He’s back! Scott Disick popped up on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians — despite ex Kourtney Kardashian saying she had “no idea” if he would be making a future appearance. “I literally don’t know,” the Poosh founder, 43, said on an episode of...
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Happens Upon Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreating Their Engagement
Rebel Wilson might have an unplanned cameo on The Kardashians. The 42-year-old Australian actress happened upon a very special moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, on Monday. The couple was marking the one-year anniversary of Barker's romantic beachside proposal by recreating the moment. The date is also...
Brock Davies Says He And Scheana Shay Sided With Tom Schwartz Amid His Divorce From Katie Maloney
When Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dumped fiancé Randall Emmett, she made it clear that her co-stars needed to choose a side. Lala dropped Tom Schwartz like a hot potato when he sided with Randall. Katie Maloney announced that she and her husband Schwartz were ending their marriage in...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney hits back at PDA haters by saying making out with Travis is a 'beautiful thing'
If you have been Keeping Up with Kravis’ PDAs, you might know the couple is no stranger to making out pretty much everywhere they go. Well, now Kourtney Kardashian has a message “to all the haters”. The latest episode of The Kardashians features as many PDA moments...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
