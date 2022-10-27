Read full article on original website
Texas DPS traffic stops are down, deadly crashes are up, records show
TEXAS, USA — The number of traffic stops by the Texas Highway Patrol has plummeted while fatal crashes have spiked over the past three years, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of state records. “The first line of defense is the visibility of law enforcement,” said Julio Zaghi,...
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
Uvalde victims’ families confront Texas DPS director over school shooting, tell him to resign
Texas DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw told families of Uvalde school shootings victims that the agency "did not fail the community" amid their calls for him to resign.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 26, 2022, that Laura Patricia Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested on many counts of contractor fraud on October 24, 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
'Turn in your badge': Uvalde families confront Texas DPS director
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw testified publicly that the institution "did not fail the community" of Uvalde. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz has the latest details.
Federal judge in Arizona rejects restraining order request, lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
MySanAntonio
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
Families of gun violence victims sue Pennsylvania for safer gun laws
Philadelphia is facing one of its most violent years on record. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports on how some family members of gun violence victims are suing the state in an effort to enact stronger gun safety laws. Oct. 28, 2022.
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
Pelosi says husband improving after violent attack at their California home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday her husband was improving at a hospital, but that the attack on him by an intruder at the couple's California home left her and her family "heartbroken and traumatized." Pelosi, D-California, updated house members on the chilling incident in a letter to House colleagues...
foxsanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Good Samaritan saves Iowa family from house fire
Ring video captures the moment the Lehman family ran from their Iowa home that was engulfed in flames. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the story of how a good Samaritan was able to help the four siblings escape from their burning house.Oct. 28, 2022.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin reacts to attack on Pelosi’s husband, says to ‘send her back’
In comments made at a campaign rally in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters “we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”Oct. 28, 2022.
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
Mehmet Oz: John Fetterman's policies on drugs and crime are illogical
Dangerous drugs and violent crime are plaguing the state of Pennsylvania. On average, 14 Pennsylvanians die daily from drug overdoses, and Philadelphia is experiencing the highest murder rate in the city’s history. Our timeframe to fix these problems is narrowing, and we cannot afford to send Fetterman to the...
NBC News
