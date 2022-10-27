LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO