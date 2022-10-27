ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. 
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Good Samaritan saves Iowa family from house fire

Ring video captures the moment the Lehman family ran from their Iowa home that was engulfed in flames. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the story of how a good Samaritan was able to help the four siblings escape from their burning house.Oct. 28, 2022.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

