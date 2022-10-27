Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Zacks.com
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
ABCB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.49%. A...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...
Zacks.com
Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com
Why Viavi (VIAV) is a Solid Investment Bet Post Q4 Results
VIAV - Free Report) have jumped 8.1% over the past three months, driven by healthy revenues on the back of a flexible business model and solid market response for cost-effective solutions. The company reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and the bottom lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by robust order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue driven by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, growing precedence of 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. The current-fiscal earnings estimates have moved up 9% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal has risen 13.8%, implying healthy growth potential. Despite supply chain headwinds, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a...
Zacks.com
ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
XOM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.45, excluding identified items, have beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 and improved from the year-ago profit of $1.58. Total quarterly revenues of $112,070 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115,188 million but jumped from the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines
MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
