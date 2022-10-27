ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Toledo at Eastern Michigan odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Toledo Rockets (5-3, 3-1 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 2-2) meet Saturday at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan odds, and make our expert college football piks and predictions.

The Rockets lost 34-27 in Buffalo last week, but remain in 1st place in the MAC West Division by 1 game over Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. While Toledo is 4-0 SU at home, it is just 1-3 SU on the road.

The Eagles can pull into a tie for 1st with a win, while grabbing a leg up in the tiebreaker with a H2H win over Toledo. Oddly enough, EMU is a stronger team on the road, 3-1 SU, than it is at home, going just 2-2 SU.

Toledo at Eastern Michigan odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:26 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Toledo -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Eastern Michigan +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
  • Against the spread: Toledo -6.5 (-112) | Eastern Michigan +6.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Toledo at Eastern Michigan picks and predictions

Prediction

Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 27

Toledo (-250) has struggled on the road, so risking 2 1/2 times your potential return means there is absolutely no value here.

PASS, and look to the line instead.

TOLEDO -6.5 (-112) is worth a look, as the offense has been tremendous in recent weeks. In fact, the Rockets have been good for 27 or more points in each of the last 4 outings, going 3-1 ATS during the span. The Rockets run the ball well, gobbling up 193.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Eagles are 94th in the nation with 164.5 rushing yards per game allowed.

Eastern Michigan +6.5 (-108) has not only struggled defensively at times, but it is averaging just 15.0 PPG in the last 2 games. That will be its undoing here.

In addition, Toledo will have revenge on its mind, not only after losing in Buffalo last week, but also to avenge a wild 52-49 loss at home to EMU last season.

OVER 55.5 (-107) is the way to go here.

The Over has cashed in 10 of the previous 13 games overall, 7 of the last 8 MAC games for the Rockets, while cashing in 5 of the last 6 road outings.

For EMU, the Under has dominated with a 5-2 mark across the last 7 conference tilts, but the Over is 8-3 in the previous 11 meetings in this series.

