Findlay, OH

13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

St. Francis wins 2022 Pack a Pickup contest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, local high schools stepped up during football season to help those less fortunate in the area. Thanks to participants in this year's Pack a Pickup, more than 42,000 pounds of food has been collected for SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. The food bank,...
TOLEDO, OR
findlay.edu

Nikki Hintze Named University of Findlay Assistant Vice President for Admissions

Nikki Hintze has been named Assistant Vice President for Admissions for the University of Findlay beginning Oct. 2022. The Assistant Vice President for Admissions (AVPA) position will provide leadership to the University’s Office of Admissions, which includes undergraduate, transfer, graduate, and international recruiting programs in addition to the admissions operations team. The AVPA will have oversight for the enrollment CRM related to admission’s data entry, data integrity, processing of documents and admissions decisions, communication plans, and reporting.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Hunt for book covers in downtown BG

Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

This is Home- October 28, 2022

New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

23rd Drug Take Back Day aims to slow down opioid epidemic

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There are, on average, 274 overdose deaths in the U-S every single day. The Center for Disease Control reported over 107,000 deaths last year, a 15% increase from 2020. To stop this trend, officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency held their 23rd Drug Take Back Day...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Illinois Avenue to close in Maumee for sewer work

MAUMEE, Ohio — There is more road construction planned in Maumee. All eastbound lanes of Illinois Avenue will be closed from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 between Kingsbury and Conant streets. The detour for Illinois is Kingsbury to the Anthony Wayne Trail. Additionally, the right southbound lane of Conant...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
