Syracuse, NY

Notre Dame at Syracuse odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) and the No. 16 Syracuse Orange (6-1) play Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Fighting Irish picked up the 44-21 win over UNLV last weekend at home, bouncing back from an embarrassing 16-14 setback against Stanford as a 16.5-point favorite. While Notre Dame is 4-1 SU in the last 5 games, it is just 2-4 ATS over the previous 6 outings.

The Orange looked like they had it in the bag last week against Clemson in a showdown of unbeatens. Syracuse led 21-10 heading to the 4th quarter, but outscored by Clemson 17-0 in the final 15 minutes.

Notre Dame at Syracuse odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:03 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Notre Dame +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Syracuse -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Notre Dame +2.5 (-108) | Syracuse -2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Notre Dame at Syracuse picks and predictions

Prediction

Syracuse 27, Notre Dame 20

SYRACUSE (-140) isn’t priced out of line if you just want to pick a winner on the moneyline and not worry about the points.

The Orange have had a nice season, and they’re not going to suffer a 2nd consecutive setback. Syracuse played well enough to win on the road at Clemson, they’re not coming back home and losing to a mediocre Notre Dame side.

SYRACUSE -2.5 (-112) is solid play. This should be a 1-score game, but it will go in the favor of the home side.

The Orange have covered 16 of the last 21 games overall dating back to last season, while hitting in 9 of the last 11 games at home. Syracuse has a perfect 8-0 ATS mark in the last eight games in the month of October, too.

While the Fighting Irish are an impressive 21-8-1 ATS in the last 30 road games, and 5-0 ATS in the last 5 against ACC teams, this is a mediocre team at best. Notre Dame has particularly struggled with the pass on offense, while Syracuse has allowed just 171.4 yards per game through the air, 10th in the nation. Notre Dame is going to have a lot of trouble moving the sticks.

UNDER 47.5 (-107) is the lean here, ever so slightly.

The Under is 5-2 in the last 7 games overall for Notre Dame, while the Under is perfect for Syracuse in the last 4 games. In addition, the Under has cashed in 7 of the last 8 home games for ‘Cuse, while hitting in 4 in a row against teams with a winning overall mark.

