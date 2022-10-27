ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sisters Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey rock stunning black gowns at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sisters Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey hit the red carpet in style during the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old Chloe and her 22-year-old sister - who make up the R&B duo Chloe x Halle - were all smiles at the premiere, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The sisters stepped out in stylish black ensembles to support the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, arriving in theaters November 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohJws_0ioCsexr00
Sisters: Sisters Halle Bailey (letft) and Chloe Bailey (right) hit the red carpet in style during the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday evening

Chloe Bailey stepped out in a sparkling sequined black gown with a plunging neckline designed by her godmother Shermay Joh, which had slits up both legs.

She accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace and diamond strand earrings along with a number of rings.

The singer completed her look with matching sequined black platform heels for the red carpet event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuwyA_0ioCsexr00
Chloe's look: Chloe Bailey stepped out in a sparkling sequined black gown with a plunging neckline designed by her godmother Shermay Joh, which had slits up both legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9jCN_0ioCsexr00
Chloe's look: The singer completed her look with matching sequined black platform heels for the red carpet event

Halle opted for a stunning strapless black dress and an elaborate gold necklace for the event.

She accessorized with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings with ornate bracelets around both wrists.

Halle is part of the Disney film family herself, starring in the studio's highly-anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfAdW_0ioCsexr00
Halle's look: Halle opted for a stunning strapless black dress and an elaborate gold necklace for the event

Fans got their first official look at Bailey as the iconic Disney Princess character Ariel during the D23 Convention in Anaheim last month, when the first trailer was unveiled.

As when she was cast, the trailer was widely praised, though it also lead to several racist trolls blasting her casting.

She revealed in August that her grandparents' support helped her get through the backlash to her casting.

Halle's sister Chloe currently stars as Jazz Forster on the Freeform series Grown-ish, a spin-off of ABC's Black-ish.

Chloe also stars in the upcoming film The Georgetown Project, starring alongside Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington and Samantha Mathis.

The singer-actress is also currently filming Praise This alongside Tristan Mack Wilds, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Cocoa Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yg4Sg_0ioCsexr00
TV star: Halle's sister Chloe currently stars as Jazz Forster on the Freeform series Grown-ish, a spin-off of ABC's Black-ish

