Humboldt County, CA

Controversial cannabis initiative to be on March 2024 ballots

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had a lengthy discussion in Tuesday's meeting about a cannabis cultivation initiative that gathered enough signatures to appear on an upcoming ballot. This initiative would prohibit new applications for cultivation and limit permits to no more than 10,000 square feet....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Know Your Measure: Measure L

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Measure L is on the ballot for Trinity County this November which is designed to add an additional 5% tax on hotel stays. This would affect guests who are wishing to rent a room, requiring a simple majority vote (50+1) to pass the measure. If passed, it would raise the total tax to 10%. However, if opposed, the current 5% tax would remain in place.
EPD shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating

EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka Police Department has released safety tips for how to have a safe and happy Halloween. As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our...
EUREKA, CA

