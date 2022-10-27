Read full article on original website
Cal Fire burn suspensions lifted in Humboldt, Del Norte, Western Trinity counties
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire will be lifting its burn suspensions tomorrow, Oct. 28, across Humboldt, Del Norte and Western Trinity counties starting at 6 a.m. Those with current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Owners of burn permits on private...
Controversial cannabis initiative to be on March 2024 ballots
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had a lengthy discussion in Tuesday's meeting about a cannabis cultivation initiative that gathered enough signatures to appear on an upcoming ballot. This initiative would prohibit new applications for cultivation and limit permits to no more than 10,000 square feet....
Season 2 of 'The Craftsman,' following Eureka master woodworker, coming soon to streaming
EUREKA, Calif. — Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman" which follows Eureka woodworker Eric Hollenbeck, is back for a second season. According to Visit Eureka, the crew recently wrapped up filming Season 2. New episodes will be streamed on Nov. 11 via HBO Max, Discovery Plus and the Magnolia App. Season...
Know Your Measure: Measure L
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Measure L is on the ballot for Trinity County this November which is designed to add an additional 5% tax on hotel stays. This would affect guests who are wishing to rent a room, requiring a simple majority vote (50+1) to pass the measure. If passed, it would raise the total tax to 10%. However, if opposed, the current 5% tax would remain in place.
EPD shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka Police Department has released safety tips for how to have a safe and happy Halloween. As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our...
