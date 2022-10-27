Read full article on original website
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
US Magazine
Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album
Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
atozsports.com
A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
NFL Week 8 Alabama player props: Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry bets to make
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please bet responsibly. We’ve arrived at Week 8 of the NFL season, with plenty of former Alabama players in action. Here are some of our picks...
Yardbarker
Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series
With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
Herald and News
Astros manager Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the American League and National League champions will play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
Why the World Series is the perfect place for microbetting to thrive
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies aren’t the only teams enjoying a successful postseason. You can throw the leader in microbetting, Simplebet, into that group too. After a regular season where Simplebet clients received 40% of their baseball handle from microbets — bets on pitch-by-pitch results as opposed to...
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Two former Cardinals, two St. Louis natives set for 2022 World Series
The 2022 World Series officially begins Friday sans the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortunately, baseball fans will notice some St. Louis representation in this year's Fall Classic.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
What TV channel is Commanders-Colts on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts face off on Sunday, Oct. 30. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he’ll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL’s big stage....
A tale of two World Series managers
Managers Rob Thomson and Johnnie "Dusty" Baker will face off when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet tonight in Game 1 of the World Series. Why it matters: Their baseball paths couldn't have been more divergent, but they'll still find themselves sharing the sport's biggest stage. Catch up quick:...
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
Report offers reason for Josh Primo’s release by Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs accompanied their release of 2021 first-round draft choice Josh Primo on Friday with a statement that indicated no explanation of the transacton would be provided. About three hours later, the former Alabama standout issued a statement that didn’t seem to offer an explanation that would have...
Phillies Could Become Big Draw Again with World Series Win
When the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday, they’ll have a lot more than glory at stake. The Phillies’ attendance has fluctuated wildly since their last World Series win in 2008 — and so has their on-field performance.
