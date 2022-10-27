ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
US Magazine

Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album

Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, PA
atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series

With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
HOUSTON, TX
Herald and News

Astros manager Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the American League and National League champions will play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

A tale of two World Series managers

Managers Rob Thomson and Johnnie "Dusty" Baker will face off when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet tonight in Game 1 of the World Series. Why it matters: Their baseball paths couldn't have been more divergent, but they'll still find themselves sharing the sport's biggest stage. Catch up quick:...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
AL.com

Report offers reason for Josh Primo’s release by Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs accompanied their release of 2021 first-round draft choice Josh Primo on Friday with a statement that indicated no explanation of the transacton would be provided. About three hours later, the former Alabama standout issued a statement that didn’t seem to offer an explanation that would have...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
