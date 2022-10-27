Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace
Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Miami, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Goleman High School football team will have a game with Christopher Columbus High School on October 28, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Taron Dickens makes history as Miami Northwestern blows out LaSalle
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Miami Northwestern celebrated a historical homecoming night on Saturday. Along with breezing past LaSalle, 44-0, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, Northwestern senior quarterback Taron Dickens set the Miami-Dade County career passing yardage record. The timing of Dickens’ ...
Players, Spoelstra blunt after Heat falls to 2-5. What they’re saying and what must change
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who often says his team has enough, seemingly has had enough.
Lions to honor Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with statue
The Detroit Lions will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders at Ford Field prior to
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen issues possibly linked with Dolphins
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained Friday that marital issues involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have been linked with the Miami Dolphins. "There’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and...
Yardbarker
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil
According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would “move heaven and earth” to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this...
Yardbarker
TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game
Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Yardbarker
Giants receive great news on TE Daniel Bellinger after surgery
The New York Giants sustained a number of injuries on the offensive side of the football in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They lost right tackle Evan Neal to a sprained MCL, left guard Ben Bredeson to a knee injury, and starting rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to a broken eye socket.
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Shanahan says 'big time' recalibration was needed in transition to Garoppolo; Plan for Jimmie Ward at nickel; McGlinchey's struggles
Yes, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helmed the San Francisco 49ers offense since the last handful of weeks of the 2017 season. However, the team spent the entire offseason adjusting to its new starter, Trey Lance, expecting last year's No. 3 overall pick to be the signal-caller for the entire 2022 season.
Comments / 0