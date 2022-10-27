ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonzo Ball update: Billy Donovan says their point guard is 'progressing'

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
 3 days ago

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that the team's prized guard, Lonzo Ball is making progress in his recovery from knee surgery

Lonzo Ball 's future for this season is still up in the air, but the Bulls' point guard is reportedly making progress in his rehabilitation from a knee injury. Head coach Billy Donovan hasn't heard anything concrete about Ball, who underwent a second surgery on his troublesome knee, other than he's "progressing" in his recovery.

Nothing specific

After Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on the left knee, the medical team stated that he would be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. We're now at the six-week mark, and the team has yet to offer any news regarding Ball's status. When asked about his point guard on Wednesday, Donovan did not provide much.

Ball has not suited up for the Bulls since he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January. He missed the last 42 games of the regular season, with the team going 19-23 in that stretch. When Ball went down, so did the team's ferocious defense, which helped them surge to the top of the Eastern Conference early in the 2021-2022 season.

What the future holds

The team hopes that Ball can return to the court this season and be the two-way terror he was before the knee injury. The operative word here, though, is hope. There's no telling what Ball's knee will be like after another surgery, and the team may decide to implement further caution and keep him out for the remainder of the season.

We should have a better idea of Ball's future in the coming weeks. If he continues to progress in his recovery, he could potentially return to action in the next month or so. However, if he suffers any setbacks, don't be surprised if the team shuts him down for the remainder of the season.

For now, the keys to the Bulls' backcourt belong to sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu who has done an admirable job of holding down the fort this season with averages of 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
