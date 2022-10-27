ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Hong Kong set to relaunch itself as digital asset hub with revamped policies

Hong Kong will kick off its flagship finance event, FinTech Week 2022, on Monday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a series of policy statements on cryptocurrencies as the city attempts to remodel itself as a hub for digital assets and investment. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul...
forkast.news

Binance confirms equity in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition

Binance has confirmed its participation in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition as an equity investor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with Forkast that Binance is excited to help Musk...

