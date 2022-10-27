Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Hong Kong set to relaunch itself as digital asset hub with revamped policies
Hong Kong will kick off its flagship finance event, FinTech Week 2022, on Monday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a series of policy statements on cryptocurrencies as the city attempts to remodel itself as a hub for digital assets and investment. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul...
forkast.news
Binance confirms equity in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition
Binance has confirmed its participation in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition as an equity investor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with Forkast that Binance is excited to help Musk...
forkast.news
Blockchain will be YouTube for finance, says CEO of South Korean blockchain firm Streami
The use of blockchain technology in finance will have an impact similar to that of YouTube on the media industry, said Lee Jun-haeng, CEO of South Korea-based crypto financial company Streami. Fast facts. He was speaking at Blockchain Week on Friday in Busan, South Korea, explaining that “in the old...
