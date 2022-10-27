Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses | Body butters and board games
We recently spotted a new Ramen and Sushi bar at 812 Church St. Hokkaido is currently hiring for all positions and looks like it will be open very soon. Shower Blooms is a company, and more recently a store, that sells natural skin care essentials. Owner Olivia Jones started making soaps as a hobby. Three years ago, with the encouragement of friends and family, she expanded it into a profession.
Picturing Evanston
Early voting is in full swing at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Ridge Avenue for this pivotal midterm election. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Did you know that the RoundTable is a nonprofit newsroom? We depend on the community to support our journalism.
Nancy E. Anderson: Juking, the Jewel and other thoughts on local language
Ever since The New York Times published a quiz that pinpoints a person’s American regional dialect, I’ve thought more about the words I use and the way I pronounce things. My answers to this fun little test put my usage in the Chicago/northern Illinois region. (I was born in southern California, grew up in central Illinois and, except for a year in England, have lived in the Chicago area since 1986.)
Rev. Michael Nabors: Jewish and Black relations in the age of Kanye
Evanston Rabbi Andrea London, of Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, was recently honored by J Street Chicago with its annual Tzedek v’Shalom Award. The program cited Rabbi London’s unswerving dedication to her congregation and the Evanston community. Recognition for Rabbi London, who is committed to social justice issues related to the Jewish, Black, LGBTQ, women and Latin communities, brought an important spotlight to the Evanston community.
Achieving population balance in the city’s wards is not so easy
As an Evanston city committee goes deeper in the first remapping of the city’s political boundaries in nearly 20 years, the exercise is proving more daunting than group members predicted at the onset. At the Oct. 25 meeting, members of the Council’s Redistricting Committee focused on the 6th and...
The importance of being Blount
In this episode, we talk with the truly inspiring native Detroiters, Ben and Melissa Blount, who moved to Evanston with their young child less than a decade ago. Listen as we talk family, art, activism, taking chances and what it looks like to continue to show up and make a difference.
Bus tours show limits, successes of access for people with disabilities
The Access Evanston bus tour, one of the highlights of the inaugural Emergency Preparedness fair last weekend, took participants from South Boulevard to north of Ryan Field, pointing out the resources, pain points, success stories and works-in-progress for the approximately 18,000 Evanstonians who are part of the disability community. Patrick...
Shelley Gates: Time to bury the ‘college for all’ myth
I have been encouraged to see the recent uptick in interest in the concepts of college and career readiness in our community. Both District 65 and District 202 have had this topic on board agendas in the past month. Although there are many perspectives and opinions on exactly what it...
Opportunity gaps persist at ETHS as test scores fall
Editor’s note: This is one of two analysis pieces from the RoundTable on how Evanston’s school districts fared in the recently released Illinois Report Card, which provides statistical information on school districts throughout the state. Click here for the story on District 65. Illinois released its annual school...
D65’s pandemic learning loss less than state, yet trends raise concerns
Editor’s note: This is one of two analysis pieces from the RoundTable on how Evanston’s school districts fared in the recently released Illinois Report Card, which provides statistical information on school districts throughout the state. Click here for the story on District 202. District 65’s results on the...
EPD New Blue Fellows travel to London for symposium to advance police reform
On October 17, seven members of the Evanston Police Department had the prestigious honor of traveling to London, UK to study police reform as New Blue Fellows. Deputy Chief Melissa Sacluti, Sergeant Tosha Wilson, Sergeant Francesca Henderson, Officer Enjoli Daley, Detective Nina Griffith, Officer Jacqueline Herrera and Detective Amanda Wright were each selected in fall of 2021 to participate in the New Blue Leadership Fellowship Program.
Burger King gets ultimate to-go order
The former Burger King at the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street is being torn down, along with an adjacent vacant residential building. Demolition work, which began this week, was ongoing Tuesday. Developer Trammell Crow Co. plans to build a 10-story laboratory sciences building on the site. Plans call...
Rembrandt Chamber Musicians to feature Mozart in season opener on Nov. 6
Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Chicago’s premiere ensemble focused on classical and adventurous new chamber musical works, will kick off its 2022-2023 season live and online at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6th, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 7th, at PianoForte Chicago, 1335 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago.
Theater review: Children’s musical ‘Me … Jane’ is the start of something wonderful
Me…Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, is a delightful theater experience, a musical telling of conservationist Jane Goodall’s childhood, when she had a special toy chimpanzee named Jubilee. Together, Jane and Jubilee discover the miracles of nature on their shared outdoor adventures, and young Jane imagines spending the rest of her life helping animals in Africa. The show runs through Nov. 6.
