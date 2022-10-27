ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests

MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas

A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Drug Control Unit Arrests Male on Firearm Charges

On October 26, 2022, at about 1:45 PM, Officers assigned to the B-3 and C-11 DCUs, in conjunction with the Youth Violence Strike Force, were in the area of Columbia Road and made an on-site firearm arrest of Matthew Davis, 34, of Dorchester. Officers observed an individual, later identified as...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating report of shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction

WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
WORCESTER, MA
