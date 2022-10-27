Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
whdh.com
Just One Station: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to suspicious death in Manchester, N.H., police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Saturday, leading to a death Manchester police called “suspicious.”. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on South Willow Street, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Saturday afternoon.
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester
At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
whdh.com
Boston Police: 18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a gun that was found near Excel High School. The school was put in safe mode earlier on Friday after the gun was found on a street nearby. In a press release, the Boston Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
Methuen hit-and-run crash leaves elderly man in critical condition
A hit-and-run crash in Methuen early Saturday left an elderly man in critical condition, according to police. An SUV struck the 65-years-old Lawrence man in front of 91 Broadway near Blake Street around 1:20 a.m. He was discovered injured under a parked vehicle, according to authorities. “The vehicle hit him...
Leader of local biker gang gets 20 years in plea deal
Deric McGuire, 38, who's believed to be the president of the Pagan motorcycle gang, pleaded guilty to nine counts including cocaine possession, firearm possession, conspiracy, and giving a false statement.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Arrests Male on Firearm Charges
On October 26, 2022, at about 1:45 PM, Officers assigned to the B-3 and C-11 DCUs, in conjunction with the Youth Violence Strike Force, were in the area of Columbia Road and made an on-site firearm arrest of Matthew Davis, 34, of Dorchester. Officers observed an individual, later identified as...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating report of shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction
WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
