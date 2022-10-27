Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dropped in reported Park Middle School assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. The student told KPD that a man in a light...
Kennewick, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
nbcrightnow.com
Nuclear Care Partners host national day of remembrance event in Richland
Richland, Wash. - Kegan's Coffee and Crepes in Richland held its 5th annual national day of remembrance for nuclear workers in Richland today. The event was hosted by the Nuclear Care Partners organization which helps former nuclear workers understand what benefits are available to them without affecting their wallets. William...
nbcrightnow.com
Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic Violence Services hosts 30th candlelit vigil
PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case. Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State relaxes COVID guidelines for schools
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In a press release from the Washington State Department of Health announced they will relax COVID guidelines for all schools across the state. With this announcement, Walla Walla School District announced new guidelines that will go into effect Tuesday November, 1, including:. Free COVID tests will...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
nbcrightnow.com
HAMMER celebrates 25 years in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation. HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site. According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
cohaitungchi.com
Discover Some of the Best Trails for Hiking near Walla Walla, WA
It’s no wonder that hiking is such a beloved pastime in Washington! It clears the mind, relieves stress, and creates a more positive attitude. This is the perfect complement to the serenity and beauty of Cameo Heights Mansion. With all the trails, parks, and wilderness nearby, it’s hard to narrow down which to traverse during your stay with us! Let us help you discover some of the best places for hiking near Walla Walla, WA.
Fentanyl “Skittles” Part of Huge Drug Stash Seized in Tri-Cities
Kennewick Police announced Friday that during the week of Oct. 17-21st, a major drug bust was conducted involving the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force, DEA as well as the US District Attorney's Office for Eastern WA and the Benton County Prosecutor. According to KPD, several locations were raided in Richland...
20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man
Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night. Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.
