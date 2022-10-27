ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
BUTLER, AL
WTOK-TV

West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Clearer skies ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday. The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills. The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 10_27_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
MARION, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
WTOK-TV

Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
MERIDIAN, MS

