WTOK-TV
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field. Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge. The Bruins would be the first to score...
Scott Central's Quez Goss, Javieon Butler connect for three TDs in Region 6-2A Championship
FOREST — There’s a sign reminding drivers to fasten their seat belt as they turn onto Old Jackson Road from Highway 35 just north of Forest on the way to Scott Central. On Friday nights, they need to add one for chinstraps. The defending state-champion Rebels laid low another victim Friday night, ...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Rockets edge past Chargers in crucial Region 2-5A contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba Central Rockets traveled to the capital city to take on the Callaway Chargers in a crucial Region 2 matchup to highlight Week 11 of Mississippi high school football. Just a minute into the contest, Callaway’s Demarcus Brown returned a 70-yard punt all the way...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces. The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision. “It’s a...
WTOK-TV
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WTOK-TV
Clearer skies ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WTOK-TV
Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday. The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills. The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was great day to shop in until you drop. The Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show was at the Lauderdale County Agri Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers came from near and far to shop at the show where over a 100 vendors were selling clothing, food, jewelry, and much more.
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
WTOK-TV
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
