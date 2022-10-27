ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Brittany Higgins thanks her entourage - including one man in particular who she has 'stolen from his family for a really long time'

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brittany Higgins has tearfully thanked the people who 'rallied behind' her during her alleged rapist's aborted trial in an emotional speech.

The former political staffer lavished praise on one person in particular - her lawyer, Leon Zwier - on Thursday, after the jury in the trial of her accused rapist, Bruce Lehrmann, was discharged over juror misconduct.

'I want to thank the other women who came forward and shared their own experiences. I believe you,' she said through tears.

'You walked with me everyday in the courtroom and faced them.

'I want to thank the people of Australia who have rallied behind me, those who chose to attend the March for Justice and I want to thank the workers and Canberra's healthcare system without whom I literally wouldn't be here today.

'Again, thank you to the DPP, my family, my friends, my mum, Heidi Yates, the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner, Leon Zwier - who I have stolen from his family for a really long time - Ann Webster and my partner, David.

'Thank you to the court and its officers who treated me with such care and respect.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mohqp_0ioCn21d00
Brittany Higgins has tearfully thanked the people who 'rallied behind' her during the aborted trial against her alleged rapist in an emotional speech outside court (pictured)

The ACT Supreme Court jury was sensationally discharged shortly after 10am on Thursday morning after one of 12 jurors brought an academic research paper about sexual assaults into their meeting room.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum summoned the jurors to question one of them about the research paper that had been found in their room by a court sheriff's officer.

The court was told the juror's document related to the 'unhelpfulness of trying to quantify' the prevalence of false sexual assault complaints.

Justice McCallum said it was an 'unfortunate' outcome, and signalled the trial of former Liberal party staffer Bruce Lehrmann will be re-run in February 2023.

'It has come to my attention that one of you has undertaken research in relation to issues in the case and that material has entered the jury room which ought not to have,' she told the court.

'I have heard an explanation and it may be that no harm has been done but that is not a risk I can take. I have discharged that juror and I have to discharge you all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJIKW_0ioCn21d00
Ms Higgins fronted reporters flanked by her supporters on Thursday after the trial against her accused attacker, former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann was abandoned

She appeared in Canberra for the first time since giving evidence and fronted reporters outside the ACT Supreme Court flanked by her lawyers.

Ms Higgins fought back tears as she delivered a statement, her hands shaking, as she said for several weeks her life had been 'publicly scrutinised'.

'I chose to speak up... and share my experiences with others,' she said.

'I never fully understood (the) criminal justice system but I do now.

'I was required to tell the truth under oath for over a week in the witness stand, I was cross-examined at length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrGDR_0ioCn21d00
Ms Higgins fought back tears as she delivered the statement, her hands shaking, saying for several weeks her life had been 'publicly scrutinised'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzaGq_0ioCn21d00
Bruce Lehrmann was swarmed by reporters as he left court on Thursday morning and appeared expressionless after hearing news the case would be abandoned

'He (Lehrmann) was afforded the choice of staying silent in court, head down in a notebook.

'He never faced one question in court about his story and the criminal charges.

'I was required to surrender my telephones, my passwords, messages, photos and my data to him.

'My life has been publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see. His was not.'

Meanwhile, Lehrmann's legal team are seeking 'urgent' advice from police over whether Ms Higgin's emotional speech outside court was contempt in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrxzB_0ioCn21d00
Ms Higgins held hands with boyfriend David Sharaz as she arrived at court just hours before the case of her alleged rapist was dismissed after a juror brought 'research material' into court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ogZk_0ioCn21d00
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum has flagged the case will be relisted on February 20, 2023

In a statement, Lehrmann's defence barrister Steve Whybrow confirmed he had referred the matter to police.

'When we left court this morning, I indicated to the gathered media that given this matter was ongoing and a date of 20 February 2023 had been fixed for any retrial, it would be both inappropriate and irresponsible to make any further comment at this stage,' the statement said.

'I understand the complainant and other members of her support team were all seated in court this morning when the Chief Justice discharged the jury and made strong comments about people making statements or comments that could prejudice a fair trial.

'Notwithstanding Her Honour's admonition, the complainant proceeded to give what appears to have been a pre-prepared speech to the media outside the Court.

'We have brought these comments to the attention of the Court and the Australian Federal Police, and it is not appropriate for Mr Lehrmann or his lawyers to make any comment as to whether the complainant's statements might amount to a contempt of court or offences against the ACT Criminal Code.'

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
Fatim Hemraj

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
RAYNHAM, MA
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy