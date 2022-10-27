Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. - The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan...
What are Bethlehem’s priorities for millions of pandemic recovery money? City offers survey results.
Bethlehem officials shared initial results Wednesday night of surveys of residents on their priorities for spending federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid. The city received $34.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is looking to invest the money in sustainable, long-term improvements benefiting as many as members of the Bethlehem community as possible.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Trevose-Based Manufacturer Celebrates 75 Years of Local Business
A Bucks County manufacturing company just celebrated a major milestone in their long and productive history within the area. Theresa Hegel wrote about the local company for the Advertising Speciality Institute. Penn Emblem, located at 2577 Interplex Drive in Trevose, recently celebrated 75 years of business in the Bucks County...
morethanthecurve.com
Finance of America to close Conshohocken office and will lay off 101 employees
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on October 28th that Finance of America Holdings has decided to end its residential mortgage business and will close its Conshohocken office at 1 West Elm Street. The move will result in 101 employees being laid off. The company relocated to Conshohocken from Horsham in...
walnutport.com
Secure the voting process? Get rid of lawmaker pensions? Jarrett Coleman, Mark Pinsley lay out positions in Pa. 16th Senate District debate
Republican Jarrett Coleman and Democrat Mark Pinsley clashed on many issues Thursday during a Pa. state Senate 16th District debate in Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
thevalleyledger.com
PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH
BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
walnutport.com
IronPigs vow to stay in Allentown after City Council rejects rescue funds for stadium improvements
Despite their disappointment with actions by the Allentown City Council, representatives for Lehigh County and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs said they were committed to making sure the improvements toward Coca-Cola Park got the necessary funding. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Connecticut educator named interim Allentown superintendent as John Stanford departs district
Carol D. Birks, a Connecticut educator and school executive, has been tapped as interim Allentown School District superintendent, succeeding John Stanford.
Recycling Today
Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract
The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
thevalleyledger.com
HNL Lab Medicine Kutztown-Maxatawny Patient Service Center to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of their patient service center to the Maxatawny Marketplace shopping mall. The move will help to streamline HNL’s patient care experience by increasing patient access and overall convenience. The current HNL Kutztown location at...
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Professor Named New TPSE Fellow
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) Professor of Mathematics Dr. Celisa Counterman has been selected to participate in the Teacher Post-Secondary Education (TPSE) Leadership Institute as a TPSE Fellow. She is the only community college participant to be selected in the past two years. Counterman is participating in...
walnutport.com
See the price of every Lehigh Valley home sold in the last 30 days: Deed transfers, Oct. 29
What homes have sold recently in the Lehigh Valley? View deed transfers recorded in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the last 30 days.
walnutport.com
Mayor sees big things for East Side as lawmakers approve Allentown State Hospital property sale
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said the Allentown State Hospital property sale could lead to big things on the East Side of the city after lawmakers gave final approval to selling the property. Source: Morningcall.
Man loses $500 in Publisher’s Clearing House scam
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say a Monroe County man lost $500 in a Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) sweepstakes scam. PSP says on Monday, October 3, just before 4:00 p.m., the victim, a 69-year-old man from Effort, called Monroe County State Troopers to report he had been a […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program
There are many aspects to hospice that the typical reader may not think about until they are faced with making end of life decisions for a loved one or themselves. Laura A. Marion RN, BSN, Assistant Vice President at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program, recently discussed a few unique facts.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
walnutport.com
First lady Jill Biden to campaign for Susan Wild in Lehigh Valley
With the 2022 campaign entering its final week, the White House announced that First Lady Jill Biden will make a stop in Allentown on Wednesday.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
