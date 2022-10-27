ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

The Surprising Truth About the Future of Social Security

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. - The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What are Bethlehem’s priorities for millions of pandemic recovery money? City offers survey results.

Bethlehem officials shared initial results Wednesday night of surveys of residents on their priorities for spending federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid. The city received $34.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is looking to invest the money in sustainable, long-term improvements benefiting as many as members of the Bethlehem community as possible.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH

BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Recycling Today

Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract

The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NCC Professor Named New TPSE Fellow

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) Professor of Mathematics Dr. Celisa Counterman has been selected to participate in the Teacher Post-Secondary Education (TPSE) Leadership Institute as a TPSE Fellow. She is the only community college participant to be selected in the past two years. Counterman is participating in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Man loses $500 in Publisher’s Clearing House scam

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say a Monroe County man lost $500 in a Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) sweepstakes scam. PSP says on Monday, October 3, just before 4:00 p.m., the victim, a 69-year-old man from Effort, called Monroe County State Troopers to report he had been a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program

There are many aspects to hospice that the typical reader may not think about until they are faced with making end of life decisions for a loved one or themselves. Laura A. Marion RN, BSN, Assistant Vice President at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program, recently discussed a few unique facts.
SCRANTON, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

