Read full article on original website
Related
Highlights: Edgewood vs. Struthers
The winner of Edgewood (6-4) vs. Struthers (6-4) will take on the winner of Field (4-6) and West Branch (9-1) in round two.
Watch: Alliance vs. Chaney high school football
Chaney hosts Alliance for their playoff matchup on WKBN's Game of the Week.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE HAILS OVER HAWKEN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- The Ursuline Fighting Irish started their journey that will hopefully lead them back to Canton with a first round matchup at Stambaugh Stadium against the Hawken Hawks. The third-seeded Irish wasted little time in tonight’s battle, marching down the field on their first drive, capping it off with...
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
ysnlive.com
GRZYB THE GREAT!
STRUTHERS OH- The Struthers Wildcats have produced tons of talents in Mahoning county. From Steve Belichick and John Gerak who played in the NFL, to A.J. Musolino and Robbie Best. One player making his name known in the halls is senior running back, quarterback and receiver Alex Grzyb. Grzyb, a...
Chaney defense huge in second half in comeback victory
The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.
Poland’s season comes to an end; Jefferson advances
Jefferson played host to their first playoff game in school history.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD WINS SECOND IN A ROW OVER HUBBARD
GIRARD, OH- As we begin to roll deeper into the playoffs, no other team has had a more up and down season than Girard. The Indians have had to deal with injuries and tough losses as they were on their way to a great regular season. But in their Division IV, Region 13 matchup against a familiar foe in Hubbard, Girard looked back to Stephen Sims to lead them. A low scoring first half transitioned into a more back and forth second half, with both teams trading blows. But eventually possession time was a factor against the Eagles as Girard walked away with a 30-20 victory.
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS WILL NOT BE STOPPED
STRUTHERS OH- Both teams were back in the playoffs with a winning record and both teams looked to prove to one another just who can come out on top and make noise in Division four region 13. For Struthers, this was the first winning season under coach John Bayuk, who had coached this team from a one and four record all the way to a six and four regular season finish. For Edgewood, coach Olajuwon Cooper gave the Warriors their first winning season since 2012 and looked to pull off the upset at the Laddie J Fedor Fieldhouse. Struthers and Edgewood have bet four times before with the Wildcats outlasting them (48-22, 30-7, 35-0, and 59-6).
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS CANT OVERCOME OLD EBC RIVAL
The 2022 Salem Quaker football team met an untimely end on Friday night at the hands of former EBC foe Canton South 28-21. The Quakers found themselves down 21-0 at halftime and were unable to completely claw back into it. An uncharacteristically slow start for Salem in the 1st half...
ysnlive.com
TIP YOUR HAT TO THE COWBOYS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Usually a slow start in a playoff game doesn’t turn into something good, but in the Division III, Region 9 matchup between Chaney and Alliance, the Cowboys were able to turn their slow start into something positive. Chaney was looking for their first postseason victory since 2003. A big momentum swing on defense right before half was all it took for Chaney to get back into the game and come away with the victory, 35-21.
Howland team becomes 1st in school history to win 4th straight district title
During the penalty shootout, Tigers keeper Zach Lewis played the role of hero, saving 4 out of 6 attempts.
ysnlive.com
STARTING OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT; RAIDERS ROLL TO SECOND ROUND
CANFIELD, OH- There are no questions as to why the South Range Raiders were ranked atop many opinion and computer-based polls. The only question being asked was, would a 16 seed be able to sneak up on one of the area’s top dogs to start the playoff season?. South...
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE CANT GET BY CRUSADERS
COLUMBIANA OH- Western Reserve came in to Thursday’s district championship game in Columbiana hoping to add another trophy to the school’s case. They had a big task in front of them though with Canton Central Catholic staring at them across the net. The Crusaders may be a Division IV team, but they don’t play a Division IV caliber schedule. Their experienced showed up as they swept the Blue Devils to win the district. (25-19 25-19 25-9)
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS GET PAST QUAKERS IN ROUND ONE
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted the New Philadelphia Quakers in round one of the Ohio high school playoffs. The Quakers controlled the time of possession throughout the ballgame to keep it close, but a jolt by the Cardinals offense in the fourth quarter pushed the Cardinals into the second round.
Girard, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hubbard football team will have a game with Girard High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Comments / 0