Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- The 2000s era to now has been up and down for the struthers wildcats. After the 1999 season where the team finished 7-5 under Gary Zetts, the team went 12 seasons without making the playoffs until Curt Kuntz second season with the team. After Kuntz left in 2019 to be on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins under then head coach Brian Flores, the team needed a new leader. Bring in John Bayuk, who was the defensive coordinator under Kuntz the last three seasons. He also coached for the Campbell Memorial Red Devils under his father/ Hall Of Fame coach Jeff Bayuk who is now the head coach at Warren JFK.
ysnlive.com
GRZYB THE GREAT!
STRUTHERS OH- The Struthers Wildcats have produced tons of talents in Mahoning county. From Steve Belichick and John Gerak who played in the NFL, to A.J. Musolino and Robbie Best. One player making his name known in the halls is senior running back, quarterback and receiver Alex Grzyb. Grzyb, a...
Player of the Game: Chaney’s Jason Hewlett
Chaney senior Jason Hewlett was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys' 35-21 win over Alliance.
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS WILL NOT BE STOPPED
STRUTHERS OH- Both teams were back in the playoffs with a winning record and both teams looked to prove to one another just who can come out on top and make noise in Division four region 13. For Struthers, this was the first winning season under coach John Bayuk, who had coached this team from a one and four record all the way to a six and four regular season finish. For Edgewood, coach Olajuwon Cooper gave the Warriors their first winning season since 2012 and looked to pull off the upset at the Laddie J Fedor Fieldhouse. Struthers and Edgewood have bet four times before with the Wildcats outlasting them (48-22, 30-7, 35-0, and 59-6).
Chaney defense huge in second half in comeback victory
The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.
James re-writes Fitch record book in win
The winner of Mayfield (6-4) and Austintown Fitch (9-1) will take on the winner of John Hay (7-2) and Akron SVSM (6-3).
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS GET PAST QUAKERS IN ROUND ONE
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted the New Philadelphia Quakers in round one of the Ohio high school playoffs. The Quakers controlled the time of possession throughout the ballgame to keep it close, but a jolt by the Cardinals offense in the fourth quarter pushed the Cardinals into the second round.
Mooney wins district title, punches ticket to regionals
Cardinal Mooney topped Warren JFK 4-0 in the Division III boys soccer District Championship game on Saturday.
ysnlive.com
STARTING OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT; RAIDERS ROLL TO SECOND ROUND
CANFIELD, OH- There are no questions as to why the South Range Raiders were ranked atop many opinion and computer-based polls. The only question being asked was, would a 16 seed be able to sneak up on one of the area’s top dogs to start the playoff season?. South...
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from opening week of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament kicked off Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs began on Friday night. The playoffs run through the state...
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE CANT GET BY CRUSADERS
COLUMBIANA OH- Western Reserve came in to Thursday’s district championship game in Columbiana hoping to add another trophy to the school’s case. They had a big task in front of them though with Canton Central Catholic staring at them across the net. The Crusaders may be a Division IV team, but they don’t play a Division IV caliber schedule. Their experienced showed up as they swept the Blue Devils to win the district. (25-19 25-19 25-9)
Girard, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hubbard football team will have a game with Girard High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
27 First News
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
27 First News
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
27 First News
Carrie Huntley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Carrie Huntley will be held Thursday October 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home. 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Carrie Huntley, age 89, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Park Vista...
Comments / 0