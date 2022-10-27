STRUTHERS OH- Both teams were back in the playoffs with a winning record and both teams looked to prove to one another just who can come out on top and make noise in Division four region 13. For Struthers, this was the first winning season under coach John Bayuk, who had coached this team from a one and four record all the way to a six and four regular season finish. For Edgewood, coach Olajuwon Cooper gave the Warriors their first winning season since 2012 and looked to pull off the upset at the Laddie J Fedor Fieldhouse. Struthers and Edgewood have bet four times before with the Wildcats outlasting them (48-22, 30-7, 35-0, and 59-6).

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO