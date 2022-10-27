ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

DeLaSalle boys soccer rallies in final minutes, defeats Princeton to reach state semifinals

By Jack Butler
 3 days ago

MONTICELLO, Minn. — The DeLaSalle boys soccer team wanted to lose games this season. The Islanders learned, after an undefeated regular season last year but 1-0 loss in the section playoffs, that losing is valuable. The Islanders spent all of last season not knowing how to play from behind, so when the time came, they were unprepared.

This season, DeLaSalle entered the section playoffs with a 9-5-1 record. Plenty of valuable losses.

DeLaSalle did not let the lessons go to waste. After creating almost all of the big chances in the Class 2A state quarterfinal against Princeton, the Islanders rallied from a 1-0 deficient with two goals in the final 12 minutes, 30 seconds of the game to advance to the semifinals.

“We had some difficult games this fall,” DeLaSalle head coach Eli Baker said. “We had no problems embracing losses as a coaching staff, and we said to these guys, ‘We need to lose games and understand what it’s like to come back from being down, so you can do it in the biggest of moments,’ like they did tonight.”

DeLaSalle created the best chances in the first half. The Islanders midfield lobbed balls over and through the Princeton defense, but many failed to reach a fellow Islander, or Princeton’s defense cleared it.

The second half played out much the same for the first 20 minutes. Almost immediately after play resumed, Islander forward Stiven Muellner had a 1-on-1 with Princeton goalkeeper Ben Kelzer, who blocked the shot to keep the score at 0-0.

Again, the Islanders had another chance saved by Kelzer. Kenevan Carter attempted a bicycle kick after the ball bounced to him after a corner kick, and it was headed into the top corner of the goal, but Kelzer dove and kept the Islanders out.

So after all kinds of DeLaSalle chances, Princeton scored.

Payton Dokken buried the ball in the Islander goal in the 66 th minute. The Islanders had 14 minutes to prove they learned how to play from behind.

It only took them 1:30 to show they knew what to do. Riley Blaylark received the ball in the box, and on a volley, he booted the ball into the Princeton net, and the game was tied at 1-1.

Seven minutes later, a Princeton defender fouled an Islander attacker in the penalty arc.

Peter Scholtz lined up the free kick, knowing it was likely a game-winner if he scored.

“Just don’t sky it,” he thought to himself. “We’ve been practicing it all week to just keep it low. I saw an opening, knew a player was going to move and just went for it.”

He drove the ball low but fast and it flew by Kelzer and into the net.

The Islanders wanted to lose, but only to learn what to do to win. Mission accomplished, and now they’re headed to the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"These guys have been through a lot these past couple years,” Baker said. “It’s well deserved.”

DeLaSalle vs. Princeton Class 2A quarterfinal

All photos by Earl Ebensteiner

Community Policy