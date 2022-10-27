Read full article on original website
'I love early voting': NY voters sound off on first day of casting ballots in general election
Manhattan resident Paul Arthur Miller went out to vote early Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan. As early voting for what promises to be a high-stakes election opened on Saturday, foot traffic was relatively light at some poll sites in the early hours of the day. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NYPD Cautions Midterm ‘Vigilance,' But Says No Known Threat to NYC Elections
An internal NYPD bulletin stressing "elevated vigilance" for any potential election threats with few days left in the year's midterm cycle, but made clear that no known threat currently exists against any of New York's candidates, election workers or polling sites. That bulletin, reviewed by News 4, warns of the...
cityandstateny.com
All eyes on the governor’s race and marking 10 years since Sandy
We’ve all been there – legs wound tightly on the train, counting down each stop home as one’s discomfort grows. It’s no secret that finding a public restroom in New York City is a challenge – particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered facilities city-wide for public health reasons, including the 69 bathrooms located throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system’s 472 stations. While transit officials have long resisted reopening these subway bathrooms, they recently provided some relief – at least in part – announcing plans to reopen eight different facilities this coming January thanks to the recent hiring of 800 cleaners. Additional stations will be phased in after. Though eight additional restrooms are a far cry from meeting the needs of a city of 8.5 million people that only currently has roughly 1,160 public bathrooms in operation, here’s to them – some are certainly better than none. Read on for more recent headlines.
Early voting: Lawler holds ‘Back the Blue’ rally; former President Clinton stumps for Maloney
Those registered to vote in New York and have not applied to vote absentee are eligible to vote early starting today until Nov. 6.
Hochul vs. Zeldin: She tells WINS 'I have a real record to run on and not just rhetoric'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she “always [has] a mental state of running like an underdog” as she vows to defend her title in a race against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin that polls show has become tighter than expected.
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
Report: NYPD warns voting sites, rallies could be targeted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Election Day nears, the NYPD is cautioning that voting sites and potentially political rallies could be targeted. With early voting sites opening Saturday, the NYPD is being more vigilant due to the “current complex domestic threat environment,” the New York Daily News reported.
theexaminernews.com
New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off
Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
POLITICO
The last of the Covid vaccine mandates
Once touted by federal and state officials as essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates are fading away. Backing off: New York City health officials voted this week to end the first-in-the-nation private-sector mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 10 months ago, as well as the city’s requirement that students in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance, be vaccinated.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians
A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the...
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
Michael Bloomberg nearly doubles contributions to Democratic PAC ahead of midterm elections
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) doubled his donations to the House Majority political action committee recently, giving $10 million on top of the $11 million he donated prior.
mnn.org
Racial Justice Commission: Latinos & Racial Justice Town Hall
Tune in this week on MNN to view a Town Hall conversation presented by the NYC Racial Justice Commission:. Lucia Gomez, Political Director at New York City Central Labor Council discusses the importance of the three ballot proposals for the 2022 General Elections with Ana M. Bermúdez, Commissioner of NYC Department of Probation; Grace C. Bonilla, Esq. President and CEO United Way of New York City (UWNYC); and Melissa Mark-Viverito, Former NYC City Council Speaker.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul to host President Biden, Lee Zeldin to kick off bus tour
Biden's visit could give a boost to Hochul, whose reelection contest against Republican Lee Zeldin has tightened in recent weeks.
