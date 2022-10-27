Read full article on original website
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
Brazilians are voting in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
