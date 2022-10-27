Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... Dense Fog Advisory is expired for the North Bay Valleys as much of. the visibility has improved in the region. Note that there still. may be lingering localized patches of visibilities around 1/4 to. 1/2...
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
SFGate
Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon
SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
SFGate
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School
SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
The first A-frame Wally Reemelin ever built is for sale in the Berkeley Hills
Own this piece of history for $1.28 million.
SFGate
Postmaster General Installs New Postmasters In San Leandro, Fairfield, Antioch
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy installed new postmasters for three Bay Area cities this week. Ernesto Avila becomes the 26th postmaster for Antioch. Lynnette Hill, a 16-year U.S. Postal Service employee, is now Fairfield's new postmaster. And, Tracy Tan is now the new postmaster for San Leandro. Avila, Hill and...
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
SFGate
Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SFGate
Grit & Grind | Scrappy Dublin Notches Upset; Campolindo Moves To 9-0
Dublin Football Qualifies For NCS Playoffs With Clutch Win Over Livermore While Campolindo Wraps Up Another League Title •. As wins go, Dublin High’s Friday night upset triumph over visiting Livermore was a monumental one. It made Dublin football eligible for the North Coast Section playoffs that begin Nov....
Berkeley's 99 Cents Only Store inside old Rivoli Theatre to be turned into housing
The retail chain store is known for "extreme value."
SFGate
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
Oakland City Council candidate under fire for tweet supporting Kanye West
An Oakland City Council candidate is under fire for a tweet she made in support of the rapper Ye.
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
Comments / 0