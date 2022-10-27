ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... Dense Fog Advisory is expired for the North Bay Valleys as much of. the visibility has improved in the region. Note that there still. may be lingering localized patches of visibilities around 1/4 to. 1/2...
Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon

SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School

SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims

San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
Grit & Grind | Scrappy Dublin Notches Upset; Campolindo Moves To 9-0

Dublin Football Qualifies For NCS Playoffs With Clutch Win Over Livermore While Campolindo Wraps Up Another League Title •. As wins go, Dublin High’s Friday night upset triumph over visiting Livermore was a monumental one. It made Dublin football eligible for the North Coast Section playoffs that begin Nov....
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
